COVID-19: Delhi with 409 fresh coronavirus cases records highest surge in over two months

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the death toll climbed to 10,934 with three more fatalities, the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

The "sudden rise" in cases can be attributed to people turning complacent and not following COVID-19 protocol with a feeling of "all is well now", as per health experts and doctors quoted by PTI.

The numbers had started to dip in February with the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded on February 26.

Delhi registered on Wednesday registered 370 fresh cases and 320 on Tuesday. While three succumbed to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases were reported, respectively. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases and one death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

The total number of tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 69,810, including 42,187 RT-PCR tests and 25,623 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Centre expressed concern over the rise in active COVID-19 cases advising people to be "careful and watchful" and not lower their guard as the pandemic is not yet over.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul at a press conference termed the coronavirus situation 'worrisome'.

"We are very worried about the rise in cases in Maharashtra. Don't take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy as well as vaccination has to be brought in," Paul said, adding, "We are reaching a situation where these approaches (to tackle the spread of COVID-19) are being brought back."

Paul also issued a word of caution for Delhi and its neighbourhood saying that there was a rise in positivity rate in Gurgaon, Faridabad and to an extent Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, as well.