COVID-19 lockdown: Functioning of Delhi High Court, subordinate courts restricted till May 17

The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the Delhi High Court on Saturday decided to that the suspended functioning of the Delhi High Court and the subordinate courts will continue till May 17, in view of the extended lockdown announced by the Centre in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee has further resolved that all the pending matters listed from May 4-17 will remain adjourned.

While the hearing of urgent matters through videoconferencing will continue the link mentioned would be available from 9 am to 10.30 am on all working days to further expedite the hearing of matters.

The matters listed in the subordinate courts during this period would be adjourned by the concerned courts and information in this regard would be uploaded on the district court website.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Delhi High court and subordinate courts have been hearing the mentionings and urgent matters through video conferencing during the lockdown period despite suspended functioning. The courts have come up with various provisions like online mentioning etc. and have been approachable through official websites too.

Earlier, the high court had on March 25 restricted its and the district courts' functioning till April 14. It was then extended to May 3.