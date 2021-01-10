Over 2.25 lakh health care workers in Delhi to get COVID-19 vaccines in first phase

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday (January 10, 2021) said that the coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Delhi by January 13 and that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has finalised 89 sites to roll out the vaccines in the national capital from January 16.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference today said as many as 40 government hospitals and 49 private hospitals will each have a COVID-19 vaccination site. There will be one COVID-19 vaccination centre each in every hospital. Around 10 health care staff will be deployed at each centre, he said.

The Minister said that the Delhi government has made full preparations for the corona vaccine and now it just waiting for the arrival of the vaccines.

"The first batch of vaccines will arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday (January 12 to January 13). In the first phase, atleast 2,25,000 health care workers will be vaccinated. Thereafter, frontline workers and those aged above 50 will be given the doses," Jain said.

"We are fully prepared to roll out the vaccination programme. We will administer the vaccine as soon as the doses arrive," he said.

Further he said that the Delhi government has also included teachers who have worked as frontline workers in the time of COVID-19 epidemic in the list to receive the vaccine jab.

The minister said the Delhi government has already requested the Centre to provide vaccines free of cost.