COVID-19 positive minor raped in south Delhi's care centre, two arrested

In a horrifying incident, a minor girl, who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, was raped in a COVID-19 care centre in south Delhi. The two boys, accused of raping the 13-year-old, have also video recorded the incident on their phone. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the two accused.

The incident took place on July 15 at 2.30 am, when the girl was on her way to the washroom in the care centre, she told Zee News. The two boys allegedly grabbed her from behind, undressed her, took her to the washroom and while one of them committed the heinous act, his accomplice filmed the incident. They later threatened the girl with death if she told anyone about this incident.

The girl tested positive on July 11 and she shifted to the care centre where she met a girl. She introduced the rape survivor to the two boys for playing carrom and asked her to befriend them. All of them were infected with the virus.

One of the rapists along with his mother repeatedly apologized to the girl. The role of the girl who introduced the minor to the accused is under investigation. The police have said that they all are well-known to each other.