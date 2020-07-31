COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi rises to 89.18 percent, fatality rate at 2.92 %

New Delhi: The coronavirus COVID-19 recovery rate in the national capital has risen to 89.18 percent, the Delhi Health Department said on Friday (July 31, 2020). It further stated that the COVID-19 mortality rate has also declined to 2.92 %.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department, 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. With this, the coronavirus count in Delhi crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday.

A total of 1,206 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin said.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,35,598 including 10,705 active cases and 1,20,930 recovered/discharged/migrated patients.

The health bulletin said 3,963 persons have died due to the virus in Delhi.

A total number of 5763 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation currently, the health bulletin said.

It said 5629 RTPCR test, 13,462 Antigen tests had been conducted in last 24 hours. With this, total 19,091tests were held in Delhi in the past 24 hours.

So far, a total of 10,32,785 tests to detect COVID-19 infection have been conducted in Delhi so far.

With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection. The death toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

This is the second consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate rose to 64.54 per cent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 per cent.

Of the 779 deaths reported on Friday, 266 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 83 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh and 57 from Uttar Pradesh.

West Bengal registered 46 deaths, Delhi 29, Gujarat 22, Jammu and Kashmir 17, Madhya Pradesh 14 and Rajasthan and Telangana 13 each.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Odisha, nine from Punjab, five from Jharkhand, four each from Bihar, Haryana, Manipur and Uttarakhand, three each from Goa and Chhattisgarh, two each from Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala while Ladakh and Puducherry recorded one fatality each.