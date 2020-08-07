COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi rises to 89.84%, mortality rate declines to 2.86%, total 1,42,723 cases

New Delhi: Despite significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, 1,192 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the national capital on Friday (August 7, 2020). With this, the COVID-19 tally in the national capital crossed over 1.42 lakh while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,082, the Health Department bulletin said.

Twenty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the latest health bulletin released on Friday said.

According to the health bulletin, the number of cured patients in Delhi is 12,8232, meanwhile, total deaths due to COVID-19 is 4082. There are 10409 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi as of now.

Significantly, the coronavirus infection rate in Delhi is 5.09 per cent while the recovery rate has gone up to 89.84 per cent, the health bulletin figures showed.

There has been a significant reduction in the death rate due to COVID-19 disease, which is currently at 2.86 per cent, while there are 5367 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi at present.

In the past 24 hours, total 23,385 tests (RT PCR - 5612, Antigen - 17,773) were conducted to detect the coronavirus infection. A total of 11,43,703 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far.

On Thursday, the daily cases count was 1,299 while 15 deaths were reported. The tally of active cases on Friday rose to 10,409, from 10,348 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till today. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,059 on Thursday.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 20 lakh mark on Friday (August 7) with more than 62,000 cases recorded in a single day, making it the highest number of cases recorded in 24 hours till today.

As per the Ministry of Health data, 62538 coronavirus cases and 886 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus data in India now stands at 2027074 which includes 1378105 recovered cases and 41585 deaths.

The active cases in India stand at 607384. The recovery rate in India surged to 67.98 percent and the positivity rate is at 10.88 percent.

The country became the third nation to record more than 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, behind the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further to smaller towns and rural areas.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days back. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and 59 days more to cross the 10-lakh mark. Thereafter it took just 21 days more to go past 20 lakh.