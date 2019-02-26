Delhi: 15 injured in collision between DTC bus, truck near ITO flyover

NEW DELHI: At least 15 persons were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus near ITO flyover in New Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 3 am.

The Delhi Transport Corporation's Red Bus had left from Anand Vihar terminal and was heading towards Uttam Nagar when it collided with a truck mid-way.

The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.