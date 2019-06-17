Delhi: 2 men, cleaning Videocon Tower's panes, fall to their death from 10th floor

Two men died Monday after falling from the 10th floor of Videocon Tower, a commercial building in Jhandewalan. The deceased were cleaning the glass panes of the tower.

The incident took place at around 2:45 pm. The men were employed with a private agency responsible for cleaning the glass walls of the tower and worked as the cleaning staff.

Both the men had climbed on the cleaning machine when suddenly a wire, holding the equipment in place, snapped. The duo fell from the 10th floor.

Passers-by immediately called the police. By the time of cops arrived, both were dead, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Raju and Ishrat.

The police is now investigating the private agency on charges of negligence.