Delhi air pollution: 100% WFH for govt employees till Sunday, Special Task Force for monitoring traffic congestion

NEW DELHI: With Delhi struggling to cope up with severe air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced several measures taken by the AAP government to keep the air pollution in check.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that there will be 100% Work From Home (WFH) for Delhi government employees till Sunday. Among other measures, Rai said, “We have also given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services.”

Construction & demolition work will remain banned till 21st Nov in Delhi. There will be 100% work from home for Govt depts till 21st Nov. Schools/colleges/institutes/training centres/libraries will remain closed until further orders: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/SYqcUu9nhy — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Police department & transport will ensure this together, the Delhi Environment Minister said. The AAP leader further told reporters that all construction and demolition work will remain banned till 21 November in the National Capital.

Schools, colleges, institutes and training centres along with libraries will remain closed until further orders, the Delhi Environment Minister stated.

The Environment Minister further informed that a Special Task Force of Traffic Police will be constituted to monitor the traffic congestion so that traffic flow can be made smooth and pollution due to congestion of vehicles be stopped.

Rai added that 372 water sprinkling tanks are operating in Delhi right now. Water pumping machines of the Fire Brigade will be stationed at 13 hotspots to ensure more water sprinkling. Usage of only gas will be allowed in the industries and action will be taken if found to be using polluted fuel, the Delhi Environment Minister said.

Rai made these announcements after chairing a high-level meeting at his residence to ensure strict implementation of the latest directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to contain air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Officials of the Environment Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) attended the meeting.

CAQM has issued several directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

It had directed the government of Delhi, Punjab Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to ensure `strict force` of the measures with immediate effect.

The commission had also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of Nation Capital Region states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said an official release.

Live TV