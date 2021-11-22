Delhi air pollution: Ban on construction and demolition activities lifted, decision on reopening of schools on Nov 24

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality in the national capital region.

The announcement to this effect was made by Transport & Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Delhi transport minister also said that the AAP government will take a call on the reopening of schools, work from home for government staff on November 24.

Decision on reopening of schools/educational institutes, entry of CNG trucks, WFH for govt employees beyond 26th of this month will be taken in the next review meet on the 24th Nov 21 - @AapKaGopalRai #DelhiFightsPollution pic.twitter.com/4ZjJcDrNfS — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) November 22, 2021

"We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi," Rail said. Rai made the announcement after holding a high-level meeting to review the curbs imposed to contain high pollution levels in the city.

The Delhi government had on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

In a partial relief for Delhi residents, strong surface winds brought some relief from high pollution levels in the NCR and improved visibility on Monday morning. The air quality index of the city stood at 307, which falls in the very poor category. However, it was down from 349 the previous day.

The air quality index of Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Noida stood at 318, 213, 326 and 268 respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 78 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

