Delhi air quality poor for fourth consecutive day

New Delhi: Delhi air quality remained poor for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 266.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the pollution level will plunge tomorrow with the AQI oscillating between 'poor' to 'moderate` category'.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

AQI was 313 in Dhirpur at 8:30 am and it dipped to 'very poor' category at 306 in Mathura Road area. AQI near Pusa, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 245, 290 and 300 respectively.

The organisation has advised `Sensitive Groups` to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

The locals are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.

"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," the organisation stated in its advisory.

Starting October 15, strict measures to combat the menace of air pollution will come into force in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad as part of the Graded Response Action Plan, which was first implemented in Delhi-NCR in 2017.