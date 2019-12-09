हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air quality

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, city witnesses moderate fog

Delhiites on Monday morning woke up with air quality under 'very poor' category, while overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 355 with PM2.5 being the dominant pollutant, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi air quality remains in &#039;very poor&#039; category, city witnesses moderate fog
Reuters photo

New Delhi: Delhiites on Monday morning woke up with air quality under 'very poor' category, while overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 355 with PM2.5 being the dominant pollutant, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The moderate fog at isolated places in the national capital added to the woes for Delhites gasping for breath. Fog near the India Gate, Dhaula Kuan and National Highway 24 dipped the visibility to short-range, slowing down the speeding vehicles. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

At Ashok Vihar, the AQI was 391 at 7:30 am, same as in Jahangirpuri. While in Rohini it was430, near Pusa, it was 385. The AQI near Sirifort, Mundka and DTU stood at 375, 376 and 381 respectively.

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities.

The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.

"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

Tags:
Delhi air qualityvery poor categorySAFARAir quality index
Next
Story

Delhi government attacks MoHUA, says it 'minted false claims' on Anaj Mandi fire

Must Watch

PT10M24S

Fire breaks out again in same Filmistan building in Delhi's Anaj Mandi