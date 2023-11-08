Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe', No Respite From Toxic Smog Days Ahead Of Diwali

NEW DELHI: Despite several preventive measures and the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 restrictions, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, there is no respite for residents in the national capital as the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Wednesday morning.

#WATCH | Delhi air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board.



AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, in RK Puram at 433, in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413.

Thick Smog Covers Delhi

A blanket of toxic smog covers Delhi and surrounding cities with schools being shut and the stricter odd-even rule set to make a comeback after four years. The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 418 this morning. Some of the worst-affected areas were Punjabi Bagh (460), Narela (448), Bawana (462), Anand Vihar (452), and Rohini (451). The situation isn't any better in Noida, Gurugram and other surrounding cities. Noida's average AQI this morning was 409, Gurugram's 370, Faridabad (396) and Ghaziabad (382).

Many residents in the national capital are facing difficulties in breathing and are urging the government to take steps to curb pollution. A cyclist said, "The pollution has increased. We are having difficulty in breathing. AQI has increased. Govt should take steps to curb the pollution."

Seevre Air Pollution In Mumbai

The situation has worsened in Mumbai too since it debuted as among the world's most polluted cities last weekend. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 165 this morning. A hospital has set up a special Intensive Respiratory Care Unit to attend to patients with respiratory issues in the city, fearing in rise in health issues due to pollution. This is despite the city's geographical advantage of being located on the coast and being surrounded by water on three sides, which leads to strong winds blowing away most of the pollutants in the air.

Odd-Even Rule In Delhi

The Delhi government has said that the odd-even rule, under which the vehicular traffic is restricted based on their registration number, will be implemented on the day after Diwali for a week. The odd-even scheme of the Delhi government is a traffic rationing measure under which vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.

Supreme Court, however, is not convinced with the odd-even rule and called such measures "mere optics". It has directed state governments in the National Capital Region to take steps to stop stubble burning, stressing that the choking air quality is responsible for the "murder of people's health".

The top court has also clarified that its 2021 order allowing only the use of green firecrackers will apply across the country, and not just Delhi-NCR. For Mumbai residents, the Bombay High Court has set a 7-10 pm timeframe for fireworks during Diwali.

After the Supreme Court said that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues are mere optics, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will incorporate the orders of the Supreme Court in the detailed planning.

Expressing concern over deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region, the SC on Tuesday termed the Delhi Government's Odd-Even scheme as mere optics.

Gopal Rai said, "The government has taken the decision to implement the Odd-Even Vehicle Scheme, and regarding that, we have seen a few observations in the media. After that, we have decided that, after studying the Supreme Court's order, we will make detailed plans, and then we will inform you all. We will incorporate the orders of the Supreme Court in the detailed planning."

"The government had taken the decision to implement it on November 13, but now, after studying the Supreme Court's order, tomorrow we will inform the details," he added.

GRAP Stage 4 Measures Implemented In Delhi

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks).

Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR and the Delhi government may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.