Delhi Air Quality Slips To 'Severe' Category Post-Diwali, Anti-Pollution Measures Intensify

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of Diwali festivities, Delhiites woke up to a city shrouded in a choking smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 'severe' levels in several areas on Tuesday. This deterioration in the air quality came just days after a brief respite due to pre-Diwali rain, now washed away by the adverse impact of firecracker bursts during the festival.

AQI Reaches Alarming Levels In Key Areas

The Central Pollution Control Board reported a significant escalation in the AQI, with areas such as RK Puram, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh, and IGI Airport registering levels over 400. Specifically, RK Puram recorded an AQI of 417, Punjabi Bagh at 410, ITO at 430, IGI Airport at 430, and Jahangirpuri at 428.

#WATCH | Air Quality in Delhi deteriorates to the 'Severe' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Government Enforces GRAP IV Measures

In response to the worsening air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the continuation of anti-pollution measures under the GRAP IV regulations. These measures include a ban on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles, as well as restrictions on the entry of trucks, excluding those carrying essential goods. Rai highlighted the challenges posed by the influx of firecrackers from neighboring states despite a ban within Delhi.

Extended Anti-Pollution Initiatives

The Environment Minister extended the ongoing anti-dust campaign for fifteen more days and introduced a new anti-open burning campaign from November 14 to December 14. Additionally, 375 water sprinklers will be deployed as part of a renewed water sprinkling campaign to counter the decreasing effect of recent rains.

Potential Return Of Odd-Even Scheme

Rai hinted at the potential implementation of the odd-even scheme if the air quality reaches the 'Severe Plus' category. He emphasized the need for cooperation from construction agencies in dust control measures.

Row Over Bursting Of Firecrackers On Diwali

Amidst the pollution concerns, a political controversy erupted as BJP MP Manoj Tiwari questioned the firecracker ban, accusing other parties of hindering Diwali celebrations. Minister Rai countered, labeling such statements as contempt of court and expressing disappointment over the opposition's stance.

Smog Engulfs Delhi Despite Ban On Firecrackers

Despite the AAP government's ban on firecrackers and the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign, visuals from various parts of Delhi showcased fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday. The situation exacerbates the ongoing struggle to combat deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Pollution Challenges

Delhi's air quality has been a cause for concern since the last week of October, with PM 2.5 levels reaching 20 times the World Health Organisation's prescribed limit. The concentration of pollutants has led to the closure of primary classes and restrictions on truck entry.

Understanding The AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) scale, ranging from 'good' to 'severe,' reflects the impact on both healthy individuals and those with existing respiratory conditions. As Delhi and neighboring regions grapple with the annual deterioration in air quality, authorities are intensifying efforts to curb pollution from various sources, including vehicle emissions, industrial activities, construction dust, and stubble burning.