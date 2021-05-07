हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Delhi: Ambulance owner arrested for charging Rs 1.2 lakh from COVID-19 patient's kin

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country, it has been reported from several cities that ambulance drivers have been taking advantage of the emergency situation and overcharging COVID-19 patients and their relative. 

In such instance from Delhi, a complaint was filed after a driver charged Rs 1.2 lakh to transfer a patient to a hospital. 

As per a statement from the Delhi Police, a team from the Inder Puri police station acted on specific information and nabbed accused Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, who was running an ambulance service company 'Cardiacare ambulance Pvt Ltd' and was charging 2-3 times more than the actual rent to transport COVID-19 patients in its ambulances.

During investigation, it was revealed that he has been doing this for the last one month and had cheated several people. "The accused himself is an MBBS doctor who is involved in the ambulance business for the last 2 years," the police said.

The accused has returned the money to the victim after being nabbed by the police. The police have also seized one ambulance given by him to numerous patients over the last one month in the case.

A case has been registered under section 420 Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Inder Puri police station.

Further investigation is underway. 

