Delhi Assembly election 2020: In new video, Arvind Kejriwal urges senior citizens to vote for AAP

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday posted a video campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the video, he addresses the senior citizens listing out schemes that they can use to their benefit and reminds of the upcoming elections urging them to vote for his party.

Kejriwal mentions the pilgrimage scheme called Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana which had started in July last year, as per the scheme senior citizens could undertake pilgrimage with all pre-booked arrangements and complete financial support from the Delhi government. He also talks about the mohalla clinics which provides free primary healthcare to people.

Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for voting him to power in the last assembly elections and urged them to vote for his party again by pressing on the broom symbol.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 the results of which will be announced on February 11.

In 2015, the Kejriwal-led AAP had romped to power by winning 67 seats, BJP managed to secure the remaining three, while Congress could not win even a single seat.