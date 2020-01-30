Delhi assembly election: EC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal for violating model code

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct over his promise to build mohalla clinic in a court complex. The BJP had filed a complaint with the EC in this regard.

The poll panel issued the notice in response to the complaint filed by the BJP. The poll panel also directed the AAP chief to submit his reply by January 31.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks. The ban came into force from 5 pm on Thursday.

The EC said the decision was taken as it was not satisfied with their respective replies to the show-cause notices.

Live TV

West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

During an election rally here, Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

The EC orders said Thakur and Verma would continue to be off the list of BJP's star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly polls.

In his reply to the show-cause notice, Thakur told the EC that he had only said "desh ke gaddaron ko" (traitors of the country) and it was the crowd that responded.

He maintained he had no intention to create or promote enmity between people.