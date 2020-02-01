Delhi assembly election: UP CM Yogi Adityanath targets AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal endorsed by Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for backing the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at the Shaheen Bagh for political gains in the upcoming assembly election in Delhi.

The firebrand BJP leader alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging protests at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. CM Yogi made these remarks while addressing an election rally in northwest Delhi's Rohini.

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation, the UP Chief Minister said that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was being endorsed by Pakistan.

BJP's star campaigner raised 'suspicion' over Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry's apparent backing to Arvind Kejriwal in the context of assembly election in Delhi.

Yogi Adityanath reiterated that Kejriwal was not getting the support of Indians and the people of Delhi, but from Pakistan.

Hitting out at the anti-CAA protesters, the monk-politician said that 'their ancestors divided India.'

"These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India," Adityanath claimed.

From Saturday to Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath will be campaigning across Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections on February 8 from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia.

He is scheduled to address 12 rallies in Delhi. Yogi Adityanath is named fifth after Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.

The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.