हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari admitted to Safdarjung hospital

Manoj Tiwari tweeted and shared this information with his followers

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari admitted to Safdarjung hospital

New Delhi:  BJP MP from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said he has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after he felt uncomfortable.

Tiwari, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief in Delhi, tweeted: "Since last night was feeling uncomfortable. In morning admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Facing issues of sugar and blood pressure. But not to worry, will be discharged in the next two to three hours."

Tags:
Manoj TiwariBJP DelhiManoj Tiwari unwell
Next
Story

Landfill in Delhi transformed into park with replicas of world's wonders

Must Watch

PT22M18S

Is Mohan Bhagwat's statement warning Madrasas? Watch debate

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close