Delhi chief secy Anshu Prakash manhandling case: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, 9 others discharged by Delhi Special court

New Delhi: A Delhi special court on Wednesday discharged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and nine other MLAs who were accused of manhandling Delhi's then chief secy Anshu Prakash. Though, charges will be framed against two AAP MLAs - Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the matter.

Taking to social media, Sisodia called it the victory of truth. He wrote,"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji discharged by Court in fabricated CS assault case. I will do a press briefing at 12 on this issue. Satyamav Jayate."

Delhi CM @arvindkejriwal ji discharged by Court in fabricated CS assault case. I will do a press briefing at 12 on this issue. सत्यमेव जयते — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 11, 2021

A total of 13 people were accused in this case. The nine AAP MLAs named in the case included Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya.

Live TV