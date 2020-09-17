Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal terms farming-related bills 'anti-farmer', says AAP will vote against them

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday termed the three bills related to agriculture as "anti-farmer" and demanded that the Centre withdraws them. The national convener of Aam Aadmi Party said they will vote against the bills in the Parliament.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter to register his protest, Kejriwal said farmers all over the country were protesting the bills.

"The three bills related to farming and farmers brought in the Parliament are anti-farmer. Farmers are opposing them all across the country. The Central government should withdraw these three bills. The AAP will vote against them in Parliament," he tweeted in Hindi.

खेती और किसानों से संबंधित तीन क़ानून संसद में लाए गए हैं जो किसान विरोधी हैं। देश भर में किसान इनका विरोध कर रहे हैं। केंद्र सरकार को इन तीनों क़ानूनों को वापस लेना चाहिए। आम आदमी पार्टी संसद में इनके विरोध में वोट करेगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party has three Rajya Sabha MPs and one LoK Sabha MP.

On Monday, the Centre had introduced the three bills namely, The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

The Centre claimed that these bills seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.

Meanwhile, members of the Left parties on Tuesday (September 15, 2020) staged a protest inside the Parliament premises over their demand for the withdrawal of `anti-farmer policies`.

According to the reports, the Left MPs staged the protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and raised slogans in favour of the farmers of the country. They were demanding the withdrawal of `anti-farmers policies` brought by the Centre through ordinances.