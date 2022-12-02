Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's BIG announcement: 'Free Yoga classes will continue at any COST'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is at the loggerheads with the LG’s office, made a big announcement on Friday that free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme. "Stopping yoga (classes) is a sin, the rest of the politics can go on," CM Kejriwal said in his address after felicitating yoga instructors at an event here. "But, we decided that we won't let the classes stop, whether funds come or not," he asserted.

Chief Minister Kejriwal’s remark comes at a time when the AAP government’s ambitious 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme, aimed at promoting yoga and a healthy way of living, is mired in bitter political controversy.

However, sources in the AAP had earlier claimed that the Delhi Governor has not approved the extension of the scheme after October 31.But, the L-G secretariat sources claimed that the Delhi Governor’s office has not received any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31. Hence, it was wrong to say that the LG has not approved the extension, they added.

The Delhi Chief Minister had on November 1 announced that the free yoga classes being held by his government would not stop, asserting that he would not let any work stop due to obstruction from the LG and the BJP.