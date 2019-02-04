हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Constable dead

Delhi: Constable commits suicide on duty, shoots himself with service gun

The constable has been identified as Suresh.

Delhi: Constable commits suicide on duty, shoots himself with service gun
Representational image

New Delhi: A police constable on Monday shot himself dead with his service gun while he was on duty at the police control room in Dayal Pur in  North East Delhi. The constable has been identified as Suresh.

Police Constable Suresh has left behind a suicide note. A preliminary inquiry by police revealed that he was in depression after his father's death.

Last year, a Delhi Police head constable allegedly committed suicide on duty by shooting himself with his service revolver in the VIP parking lot of Delhi Secretariat. He was identified as 35-year-old Head Constable Sohanveer.

Police had said that a PCR call was received at 5.53 am. They had further informed that a suicide note was recovered which indicated domestic discord as the prima facie reason of the suicide.

