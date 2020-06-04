Delhi containment zones jump to 163, total 59 zones de-contained so far

NEW DELHI: With the addition of five new areas to the list of containment zones in Delhi, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 163 on Thursday. As per the list, South-West and North districts have the highest number of containment zones — 31 each. So far, at least 59 zones have been de-contained.

India recorded 9,304 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 2,16,919 on Thursday (June 4). This is the highest single-day spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

India is currently at 7th place globally when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases. Only US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy are now ahead of India.

A total of 260 deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours which is again the highest death toll in 24 hours in India so far.

Of the 260 deaths, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

In Delhi, 1,513 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital past the 23,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the entire focus of the Delhi government is on saving lives of people and providing adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients who need hospital care.

In a joint virtual press conference with Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain, he also urged people who are infected by coronavirus but are asymptomatic to remain at home and isolate themselves.

Jain said an order had been issued to have 20 per cent beds reserved in 61 private hospitals.

"We already have our dedicated COVID-19 facilities. Three more private hospitals were added yesterday. And, if those private hospitals with mixed use (20 per cent reserved beds) are facing logistic issues, then they can be fully converted to dedicated COVID-19 facilities," Sisodia said.