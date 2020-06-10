Delhi coronavirus death toll crosses 900; active cases 31309, total COVID-19 hotspots 188

New Delhi: The total number of people killed by the deadly coronavirus infection in the national capital rose to 905 on Wednesday. According to Delhi Health Department’s official bulletin on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, at least 34 COVID-19 patients died between May 28 and June 7.

A total of 1,366 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood at 31,309 here on Wednesday. Of these, 11,861 patients have been cured, while 18,543 are active and are still undergoing treatment, it said.

Due to the ever-increasing corona infection in Delhi, the number of corona hotspots here now stands at 188. As of Sunday, the number of hotspots in Delhi was 169.

According to the Delhi government, 14,556 corona patients have been asked to remain in isolation at their homes. The health officials of Delhi government are treating all these individuals through the phone.

On the condition of corona infection in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by June 15, there will be 44,000 cases and about 6,600 beds will be needed.

The Delhi Deputy CM estimated that by June 30, there will be one lakh cases and about 15,000 beds will be required. Similarly, by July 15, there will be 2 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be required; while by July 31, about 5.5 lakh cases will be there and for that about 80,000 beds will be required.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that if people from neighbouring states come and get tested for COVID-19 in Delhi then there will be problems for the national capital.

Jain further alleged that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are under-reporting COVID-19 cases as they are not conducting tests. "If people from neighbouring states come and get tested in Delhi then there will be problems here," Jain said while speaking to media persons at a press conference here.

“Haryana and Uttar Pradesh do not conduct tests. Haryana says that there are 1,000 active cases there. Uttar Pradesh, being such a large state, says there are only 2,000-3,000 active cases there. The truth is that there are many who have been infected by COVID-19 in those states," he added.

The Delhi Health Minister further said, "Orders have been issued to increase the number of beds in the city by 2,000 in the next 2-3 days. It is expected that we would need 15,000 beds by the end of June. We will even use space available in banquet halls, hotels and stadiums if required. We are working accordingly."

"There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by Centre only. It is a technical term," he added.