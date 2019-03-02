Delhi court extends interim bail of Robert Vadra till March 19

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended till March 19, the interim bail of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case.

The Patiala House court also adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra.

The next hearing of the case will be on March 19, the court said.

Vadra’s interim bail extension comes after he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to his alleged purchase of a London-based property.

On February 25, a Delhi based court had rejected Vadra`s application for a stay on questioning and directed him to appear before the ED.

He earlier had sought the stay till required documents were supplied to him and his legal team.