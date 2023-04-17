Delhi Covid-19 Update: 1,017 New Cases, 4 Deaths In 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Rises To 32.25%

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 new Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 1017 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 32.25%. Two deaths reported where the primary cause is Covid. pic.twitter.com/PkG9SLF2Lo — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

Of the latest fatalities, Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated. According to the bulletin, fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, Delhi logged 1,634 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 1,396 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.

India Logs 9,111 New Cases, Slight Dip From Monday

India, meanwhile, reported 9,111 new Covid cases and 6,313 recoveries in the last 24 hours with active cases now standing at 60,313, according to the daily health bulletin released on Monday by the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases are 0.13 per cent of the total cases reported in the country. Today`s reported cases are fewer than yesterday when it reported 10,093 covid cases. On Monday active cases also increased from 57,542 to 69,313. The total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive are 220.66 crores with 198 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Having 6,313 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India`s total recovery increased to 4,42,35,772 with a recovery rate standing at 98.68 per cent.

27 Deaths In 24 Hours

There were a total of 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin uploaded at 8 am today. Six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate in the country now stands at 8.40 per cent and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.94 per cent. Having conducted 1,08,436 tests in the last 24 hours India`s total Covid tests conducted increased to 92.41 crore, said the daily health bulletin.

XBB1.16 Variant Able To Evade Immune System: Experts





Amid the recent upsurge in Covid cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial. Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation isn`t one to induce panic.

"Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country. But the majority of the infections are mild. The rate of hospitalisation hasn`t gone up either. It`s not a panic-like situation yet," Guleria said.