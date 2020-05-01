Delhi crosses 40-degree temperature mark on Friday

The mercury in the Palam area of the national capital crossed the 40-degree temperature mark on Friday. This comes two weeks after the maximum temperature recorded was 40.5 degrees. In Delhi, the temperature crossed 40 degrees mark on April 16, with recorded temperature as 40.4 degrees.

In India, pre-monsoon season starts from March 1. This is the time when day temperatures in the north, eastern, central and southern states of the country rise.

The mercury has been reaching near 40-degree mark in several parts of northern India, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha.

At present, the cities in central parts of the country are getting warmer. In the list of top 10 hottest cities during the last 24 hours, Akola in Maharashtra is the hottest place in the plains of the country, where the maximum temperature has been recorded at 44.3°C.