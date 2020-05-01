हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi temperature

Delhi crosses 40-degree temperature mark on Friday

The mercury in the Palam area of the national capital crossed the 40-degree temperature mark on Friday. This comes two weeks after the maximum temperature recorded was 40.5 degrees. In Delhi, the temperature crossed 40 degrees mark on April 16, with recorded temperature as 40.4 degrees.

Delhi crosses 40-degree temperature mark on Friday

The mercury in the Palam area of the national capital crossed the 40-degree temperature mark on Friday. This comes two weeks after the maximum temperature recorded was 40.5 degrees. In Delhi, the temperature crossed 40 degrees mark on April 16, with recorded temperature as 40.4 degrees.

In India, pre-monsoon season starts from March 1. This is the time when day temperatures in the north, eastern, central and southern states of the country rise. 

The mercury has been reaching near 40-degree mark in several parts of northern India, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha. 

At present, the cities in central parts of the country are getting warmer. In the list of top 10 hottest cities during the last 24 hours, Akola in Maharashtra is the hottest place in the plains of the country, where the maximum temperature has been recorded at 44.3°C.

Tags:
Delhi temperatureDelhi HeatDelhi summer
Next
Story

5 ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19; at least 90 quarantined
Corona Meter
  • 35365Confirmed
  • 9065Discharged
  • 1152Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M12S

Home Ministry’s big announcement on Lockdown 2.0, approves transportation of migrants via rail