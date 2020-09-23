हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised more than a week after testing COVID-19 positive

On September 14, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia had asserted that he had a mild fever after which he got himself tested.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday hospitalised, more than a week after he confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Sisodia was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital after he complained of fever and oxygen.

On September 14, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia had asserted that he had a mild fever after which he got himself tested. He had added that after the result came positive he isolated himself. Sisodia had said that currently he doesn't have a fever or any other difficulties and is completely fine. 

"After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," he had tweeted.

Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi government to have tested positive for the viral infection. Earlier, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tags:
Manish SisodiaManish Sisodia hospitalisedCOVID-19
