Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's OSD Gopal Krishna Madhav, arrested on bribery charges, granted bail

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday (February 18, 2020) granted bail to Gopal Krishna Madhav, who was posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, days after he was arrested by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The order was passed by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Gopal Krishna Madhav, an Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer who is posted in the office of Delhi Deputy CM, was nabbed by the CBI after he was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 Lakh.

According to the CBI, Madhav was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to settle a matter related to GST tax evasion on February 6. The CBI had arrested Madhav hours ahead of the crucial February 8 assembly election in Delhi.

The central agency had laid a trap and caught him red-handed while taking a bribe to settle a tax evasion matter. Subsequently, he was taken to the agency headquarters for questioning and formally placed under arrest.

Reacting to the development, Manish Sisodia said that corrupt officers like Madhav should be given strict punishment and said that his party remained committed to its ''zero tolerance to corruption'' policy.

As per the Delhi government website, Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015. The arrest comes several hours ahead of the crucial assembly election in Delhi.