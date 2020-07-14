हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi education model made history as 98 per cent children in government schools cleared Class 12 CBSE exams: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi education model made history as 98 per cent children in government schools in the national capital cleared Class 12 CBSE exams the results of which were declared recently.

Delhi education model made history as 98 per cent children in government schools cleared Class 12 CBSE exams: CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi education model made history as 98 per cent children in government schools in the national capital cleared Class 12 CBSE exams the results of which were declared recently.

Addressing a joint press briefing along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, CM Kejriwal, “The Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent students of city government schools passing CBSE class 12 exams this year.’’

The Chief Minister said that Delhi's students have done tremendous job in the board exam.

“Amid the pandemic, I have good news for you. Delhi’s kids have done a wonderful job by achieving 98 percent pass percent in CBSE Class 12 exams,” Kejriwal said. 

Kejriwal said that he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country.

The AAP chief said he believed this is an unprecedented feat. “I don’t think the combined CBSE Class 12 result of states across India could have ever matched this figure in our history,” he stated.

Kejriwal’s comments came after 98 percent of students (97.92 percent) across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that out of the total 916 government schools in Delhi, over 300 schools have reported 100 percent pass results in CBSE Class 12 exams this year.

Tags:
DelhiCBSE class 12 resultsArvind KejriwalManish SisodiaDelhi education model
Next
Story

Final year UG online exams to be held from Aug 10-31, Delhi University tells High Court
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M24S

Video: Congress extends olive branch to Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan stalemate continues