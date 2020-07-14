Delhi education model made history as 98 per cent children in government schools cleared Class 12 CBSE exams: CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi education model made history as 98 per cent children in government schools in the national capital cleared Class 12 CBSE exams the results of which were declared recently.

Addressing a joint press briefing along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, CM Kejriwal, “The Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent students of city government schools passing CBSE class 12 exams this year.’’

The Chief Minister said that Delhi's students have done tremendous job in the board exam.

“Amid the pandemic, I have good news for you. Delhi’s kids have done a wonderful job by achieving 98 percent pass percent in CBSE Class 12 exams,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country.

The AAP chief said he believed this is an unprecedented feat. “I don’t think the combined CBSE Class 12 result of states across India could have ever matched this figure in our history,” he stated.

Delhi education model has made history with 98% children in our govt schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams | LIVE Press Conference https://t.co/WUPf0Ffk2S — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 14, 2020

Kejriwal’s comments came after 98 percent of students (97.92 percent) across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that out of the total 916 government schools in Delhi, over 300 schools have reported 100 percent pass results in CBSE Class 12 exams this year.