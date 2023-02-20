Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Summons Manish Sisodia For Questioning on February 26

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with its ongoing pro into the Delhi Excise Police case. Confirming the development, the AAP leader said, “CBI has called me for questioning again on Feb 26.”

Delhi Excise Policy case | Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "CBI has called him for questioning on 26th February."



He requested CBI to give him time to finalise the UT's budget after he was called by the agency yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ciB9MlBdLc — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the Delhi government's ongoing budget exercise. The agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told a press conference that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency.

CBI officials said that the agency has issued a fresh notice to Sisodia to appear for questioning in the case on February 26. The notice was issued on his request. He had sought deferment of his previously scheduled questioning on Sunday, they said.

The CBI had earlier accepted his application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon. Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi government, had cited the ongoing budget exercise for postponing the questioning and sought a date in the last week of February.