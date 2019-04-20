close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi fire

Delhi: Fire breaks out in basement of building in Karol Bagh's Gaffar market

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in Karol Bagh's Gaffar market on Saturday. Four fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire-fighting operations are underway.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in basement of building in Karol Bagh&#039;s Gaffar market
Representative image

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in the basement of a building in Karol Bagh's Gaffar market on Saturday. Four fire tenders reached the spot immediately.

The fire reportedly broke out in two mobile repairing shops, fire officials said.

According to the officials, they received information about the fire at around 11.50 pm following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
It was found that two mobile repairing shops which were operating from a basement had caught fire.
The blaze was brought under control at around 12.20 pm and no casualty has been reported, they said, adding further details are awaited. 

Tags:
Delhi fireKarol BaghGaffar Market
Next
Story

Sex racket busted in Delhi's Aman Vihar, four arrested

Must Watch

PT2M35S

I respect minorities, my statement was not Inflammatory: Maneka Gandhi