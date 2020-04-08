Delhi government identifies 20 coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots, seals them all

The Delhi government on Wednesday identified 20 coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital and sealed all of them to combat the spread of the virus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held the meeting with ministers and top officials to discuss measures to contain the deadly virus.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas." The government will ensure delivery of essential items in the areas that have been sealed, he added.

The hotspots identified are--

1. Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire effected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), WestVinod NagarDelhi 110092.

17. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

The Delhi government also made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outside their homes to stay safe. CM Kejriwal said, "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too."

The chief minister also said that all government departments have been directed to stop all expenditures except salary, adding that they will have to cut expenses drastically considering the current revenue status.

The meeting to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread was attended by ministers and top officials of Delhi. As on Wednesday 9 pm, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576 and nine deaths, according to the Delhi Health Department.