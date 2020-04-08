Delhi government issues advisory to staff members on dos and don'ts in office, home to curb coronavirus COVID-19

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an advisory to all the staff members working in the office of Ministry of Health urging them to abide by it to curb the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It has issued two directives asking the staff member to follow both in office and also at home.

The Arvind Kejriwal government asked that the office of the Health Ministry should be sanitized with sodium hypochlorite at 10 am, 2 pm and 4.30 pm and whenever required. It also urged everybody to use his personal soap and sanitizer.

The staff has been directed not to shake hands or participate in gatherings, including sitting in groups at canteens. They have been asked to not touch his or her eyes, nose and mouth. Personal hygiene and a safe distance (more than one meter) from persons during interaction should be maintained. They have also been urged to cover nose and mouth with tissue or elbow while sneezing and coughing.

The AAP government also advised its staff to follow certain steps after they reach home.

The steps to be followed are--1. Ring up home when you start from office. 2. Someone at home should keep the front door open (so that you don't have to touch the calling bell or door handle) and a bucket of water with washing soap powder or bleaching powder added to it in the front door. 3. Keep things (car keys, pen, sanitizer bottle, phone) in a box outside the door. 4. Wash your hands in the bucket and stand in the water for a few minutes. Meanwhile use tissue and sanitizer and wipe the items you have placed in the box. 5. Wash your hands with soap water again. 6. Now enter the house without touching anything. 7. The bathroom door is kept open by someone and a bucket of detergent soap water is ready. You take off all your clothes including innerwear and soak inside the bucket. 8. Then take a head bath with a shampoo and body bath with soap. 9. Wash your clothes / put in the washing machine with high-temperature settings and dry clothes in direct sunlight.

The Delhi government has also identified 20 coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital and sealed all of them to combat the spread of the virus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held the meeting with ministers and top officials to discuss measures to contain the deadly virus.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas." The government will ensure delivery of essential items in the areas that have been sealed, he added.