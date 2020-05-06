Delhi government launches dedicated Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona for coronavirus COVID-19 updates

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has launched a dedicated Twitter handle for giving latest updates and information about the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The new Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona will provide the latest updates and information to people about the COVID-19 and answer questions, general queries, and complaints of people.

Delhi Chief Minister has also announced to set up a team to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and to manage the new Twitter handle.

This team will visit all leading hospitals in Delhi, collect and analyse data about the COVID-19. This team will also address general queries of COVID-19 patients and their family members.

It may be recalled that the Delhi government had recently launched a special website for COVID-19 related updates.

The Website http://DelhiFightsCorona.in provides important information like Testing facilities, Containment zone details, Key Locations, E-Passes, Frequently Asked Questions, Covid-19 Stats & Figures.

Delhi is the third most affected state after Maharashtra and Gujarat. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that 5,104 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far and the number of COVID-19 cases is doubling in 11 days.

"There are a total number of 5,104 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 206 cases were added yesterday. There were no new deaths yesterday. However, 92 people are currently in ICUs and 17 people on ventilators," Jain said while speaking to reporters here.

He said that 1,468 patients, which is 31 percent of the total, have recovered after treatment."The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is at 11 days. A few days ago, the doubling rate was at 13 days and now it is at 11 days. There were many pending reports of test which has come now, spiking the figure as a result," Jain said.

"There was a time when the doubling rate had reached 4-5 days. We will be a little more comfortable when the rate reaches 20 days," he added. The Minister said that people coming to Delhi from other states will have to go through a medical test and added that they will be kept under home or institutional quarantine.