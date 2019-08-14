Delhi government schools to have 'deshbhakti' curriculum from next year: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: On the eve of 73rd Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that all state-run schools will have a ‘Deshbhakti’ (patriotism) curriculum from the next academic year onwards. The Chief Minister made the announcement during the launch of the ‘Constitution at 70’ campaign organised by the Directorate of Education at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “Yesterday evening, the Education Minister and I had a detailed meeting and we have decided that the time has come to take concrete steps towards building a class of patriotic citizens."

Stating the purpose of introducing this curriculum, Kejriwal said, “Ordinarily we are reminded of our love for the country either when there is an India-Pakistan match or when there are tensions on the border. In our day-to-day lives, we forget about our country. The Deshbhakti Curriculum is being introduced so that each and every citizen of this country truly love their country. When our children grow older and start working, and at any point, if they accept a bribe, then they must feel from within that they are betraying Bharat Mata. When they jump a traffic light, they must feel they've wronged their country.''

''We hear of so many incidents where foreign nationals come to India, they are faced with loot, assault, rape. When we hear stories of Indians returning from Japan, we only hear praise for the Japanese and their hospitality. That is our ideal, we have to love our country to the extent that we respect it and respect our guests," he added.

On the outcome of the curriculum, the Chief Minister said, "The Deshbhakti Curriculum is aimed at achieving three important goals. First, each and every child must feel pride for the nation. Children must be taught about the glories of the country. Second, each child must be made aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country. India has a hundred problems. We are poor, our farmers commit suicide. But who will solve these problems? It is us who will have to find solutions. Our children have to realise that the problems our country is facing will have to be solved by all of us. We have to create a sense of ownership among all children that they have to take on the challenges we are facing as a country head-on and address them. Third, we have to instil among children the passion and commitment to be prepared to sacrifice anything for the nation.”

"Tomorrow is the 73rd Independence Day. I think this will be the biggest gift to the nation on such a special occasion," he said in his concluding remarks.

Live TV

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said, “I am confident that teachers and Principals of Delhi government schools will be able to do this. They will be at the forefront of the designing of this curriculum, similar to the way the Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum were designed. I have directed the department to form a cell to drive this and take inputs from people across the country. I am optimistic that by the next academic year we will be able to launch this curriculum."

Later, in a tweet, the Chief Minister stated, “We want our education system to ensure that each child becomes a good human being, is equipped to support their family and becomes a true patriot.”

हम चाहते हैं कि शिक्षा पूरी करने के बाद हर बच्चा एक अच्छा इंसान बने, अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करने के क़ाबिल बने और एक सच्चा देशभक्त बने। https://t.co/R71cxUKfOv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2019

“We need inputs from everyone about what kind of course (the Deshbhakti Curriculum) should be," he said in another tweet.

Sisodia also took to Twitter and said, ''The curriculum will aim to make students proud of their country, take responsibility in resolving problems of the nation and develop the feeling to sacrifice for their nation.”