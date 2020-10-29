Delhi govt allows only green crackers this Diwali, warns of huge fine upon violation

New Delhi: In a bid to keep pollution in check during winters, the Delhi government has decided to make Diwali pollution-free and has only allowed eco-friendly crackers to be used for the festival. A fine of upto Rs 1 lakh will be imposed on those violating the order and burning polluting crackers.

The AAP government is starting an anti-cracker campaign from November 3, for which 11 teams of DPCC will be formed. Apart from this, the state government will also bring an application to reduce air pollution and promote green crackers.

According to the Supreme Court's 2018 order, only green firecrackers can be made, sold and used, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. Further he added that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and 11 special squads of police will investigate the firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left.

The state government is therefore coming up with an app that will help allow users to make complaints about waste burning, industrial pollution and dust. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to launch the Green Delhi app at 12 noon on October 29.

Live TV

The rising air pollution in Delhi has become a great concern for Delhi administration, particularly during the winters when farmers of neighbouring states burn crop remains in their fields. This adds to the already poor air quality of the city.

According to the government, all departments will be connected with the app, and the complaints received will automatically be directed to the concerned department.

The app is based on a photo and video complaint which increases the accountability of the officer. If the grievance is not resolved action will be initiated against the concerned officer, said the government.