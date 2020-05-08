Delhi govt announces new list of activities allowed and prohibited amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi government on Friday evening announced a new list of activities explaining will be allowed and what will remain prohibited amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

All the schools, colleges, educational / training/coaching institutions etc will remain closed but online/distance learning will be permitted. Hospitality services, other than those used for housing health police, government officials/healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities will remain prohibited.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. sports complexes. swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions other gatherings will remain prohibited. All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Cycle rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators will not be allowed to ply. Barbershops, spas and salons will remain closed.

Measures for wellbeing and safety of persons:

(i) The movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am,

(ii) In all zones. persons above 65 years of age. persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at homes, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. as per the National Directives

The following activities are permitted with restrictions as specified. No permission is required from any authority for undertaking the following permitted activities: (i) Movement of Individuals and vehicles is allowed for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the vehicle driver. For two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed

(ii) Private Office: All private offices, irrespective of their location (except shopping malls), can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

(iii) Shops and markets:

(a) All malls, market complexes and markets shall remain closed. However, shops selling essential goods including books and stationery shops, fan shops in markets and market complexes, are permitted

(b) All stand-alone (single) shops. neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and nonessential.

(c) Social distancing will be maintained in all cases

(iv) Industrial activities:

(a) All Export Oriented Units, (b) Industrial estates, (c) Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries, (d) Production units which require continuous process and their supply chain, (e) Manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry with staggered shifts, (f) Manufacturing units of packaging materials.

(v) Construction activities: (a) Only in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) is allowed. (b) Construction of renewable energy projects is allowed

(vi) E-commerce activities: E-commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods.

(vii) Movement of goods: Movement of goods/cargo (including empty trucks) whether essential or non-essential, by any mode is permitted

(viii) All other activities will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited/ permitted with restrictions in the various Zones, under the new guidelines dated May 1, 2020, prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

(ix) None of the permitted activities under these guidelines is allowed in the containment zones.