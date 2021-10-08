Delhi govt employees who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in office, read DDMA order here

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced that employees and teachers who have not received even one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend their workplace. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a order issued on Friday stated that effective from October 16 all unvaccinated Delhi government employees will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab.

All employees working in departments/autonomous bodies/ PSUs/local bodies/educational institutions under Government of NCT of Delhi, should get vaccinated by October 15. It includes frontline workers, healthcare workers as well as teachers and other staff working in schools/colleges .

"The aforesaid government employees/ frontline workers/healthcare workers / teachers and other staff working in schools abd colleges, who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/ health care institutions/ educational institutions with effect from October 16, till they have obtained the first dose vaccination," the order read.

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary and DDMA executive committee chairperson Vijay Dev, stated that the central government "may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi."Also, the heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.