New Delhi: The Delhi government will launch a month-long summer action plan on Tuesday and a drive to curb road and dust pollution from April 15.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on Monday rolled out a ‘Summer Action Plan’ to make the national capital free from pollution. Rai said that two immediate plans, namely ‘Anti-Open Burning’ will commence from Tuesday and ‘Anti Road Dust campaign’ from April 15.

In a tweet, Rai said, "Summer Action Plan to make Delhi pollution-free: 2 immediate plans--Anti Open Burning from tomorrow and Anti Road Dust campaign from 15th April. 12 Long Term Plans - Many campaigns including Mega Tree Plantation, Urban Farming, Development of Lakes, Development of Parks.’’

दिल्ली को प्रदूषण मुक्त करने के लिए Summer Action Plan 2 तात्कालिक प्लान-

कल से Anti Open Burning और 15 अप्रैल से Anti Road Dust अभियान। 12 दीर्घकालिक प्लान-

Mega Tree plantation, Urban Farming, झीलों का विकास, पार्कों के डेवलपमेंट समेत कई अभियान। - @AapKaGopalRai pic.twitter.com/NzDRjj41Gf — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) April 11, 2022

A joint meeting of experts will be held on April 21 to find out a technological solution to the problem of fires at landfill sites, he said at a press conference, divulging Delhi's 'Summer Action Plan' to fight pollution.

Rai said 'Green Delhi Start-up Scheme' will be launched to encourage start-ups to find solutions to environmental problems like single-use plastic items. The Public Works Department will set up a special task force to map areas where a green belt is required to be developed on the roadside.

The government will also develop all the existing parks in the national capital through local resident welfare associations or non-government organisations. Financial aid of Rs 2.55 lakh will be given to maintain these parks, the minister said.

Rai said a special drive will be launched from April 20 to monitor if industries in Delhi are using cleaner fuels. Of the 17 city forests in Delhi, four will be developed at a "world-class level" under the summer action plan, he added.

Rai said both long-term and short-term measures will be taken from April to September under the summer action plan. The plan also focuses on rejuvenation of water bodies, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, and urban farming, among others.

Last year, the city government implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season. The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of smog towers, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions.

Live TV