Delhi Govt To Review Pollution Situation As Air Quality Plummets Post Diwali

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting to review the pollution levels in the national capital in view of a severe decline in air quality hours after Diwali celebrations in the national capital. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat and it will be attended by all top Delhi government officials, including Environment Department, and ministers. The air quality in Delhi and nearby cities reached hazardous levels a day after people openly flouted the firecracker ban imposed by the Supreme Court and the Delhi government on the night of Diwali.

Reacting to the situation, Rai said, "The bursting of firecrackers has increased pollution levels in Delhi. Not many people have burst firecrackers but, it was done in some places in a targeted manner. The way BJP leaders were inciting people, its result can be seen today..."

Delhi AQI Deteriorates To 'Poor' Category

Post-Diwali, Delhi-NCR's air quality has significantly deteriorated, falling into the 'poor' category on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes after the city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog following the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night. Despite the AAP government's complete ban on firecrackers and the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign, visuals from various parts of Delhi, including Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh, showed fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday.

#WATCH | Air Quality in Delhi deteriorates to 'Poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



In the early morning hours (Monday), 'poor' air quality was observed around the Lodhi Road area at 5:54 am and the Rajghat area at 6:05 am, as per the CPCB. Additionally, firecracker waste was seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations. According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of Delhi, recorded at 8 am, is as follows: Shadipur and Anand Vihar AQI fall under the very poor category, with readings of 321 and 312, respectively. The AQI at Wazirpur, ITO, Burari crossing, and Anand Vihar all fall under the poor category, with readings of 281, 263, 279, and 296 respectively.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 312 on Diwali last year, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. On November 12, according to the data from the CPCB, the AQI in Anand Vihar was at 266, while at RK Puram it was recorded at 241 on Sunday morning at 07.00 am. Similarly, in the Punjabi Bagh area it was at 233, and in the ITO area, it was recorded at 227.

Several Fire-Related Incidents Across India



Several fire-related incidents were reported across India on the occasion of Diwali this Sunday. However, there have been no reports of casualties in these incidents so far. In the national capital, amid the grand festival celebrations, the firefighting services responded to a call reporting a massive fire outbreak at a market in the Tilak Nagar area. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the spot successfully bringing the flames under control. Despite the incident occurring in a crowded area, no one got injured in the incident. Amid Diwali celebrations on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services received more than 100 fire incident-related calls.

Ban On Firecrackers Flouted



The national capital has been struggling with pollution for the last few weeks. The AQI at many places peaked in the ' severe' category and continued to remain toxic for several days. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi recently imposed a complete ban on firecrackers. In the wake of the pollution situation, the government even considered the idea of 'artificial rain' to tackle the foul air in the city, until sudden rainfall brought a major respite, lowering the pollution level.

Previous data related to pollution shows that since the last week of October, the national capital's air quality has been at its worst. The concentration of PM 2.5 in the city has been recorded at 20 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation, prompting the city government to order the closure of all primary classes and restrict the entry of trucks.

The air quality index is an indicator to measure air pollution. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.