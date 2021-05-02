Delhi HC directs government to ensure that medicines, equipments are sold at MRP

New Delhi: Delhi High Court directs the state government to ensure that none of the medicines or equipment is sold higher than the maximum retail price and those who are violating the same should be booked and brought to the notice of this court for action.

Delhi recorded its highest 412 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 25,219 new cases of the infection with a case positivity rate of 31.61 per cent on Saturday (May 1), as per a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to the data published in the health department bulletin, 375 fatalities on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 on Saturday last week, and 348 on last Friday.

Delhi had recorded 27,047 cases on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 last Saturday and 24,331 last Friday.

The city has so far recorded 11,74,553 cases, of which over 10.61 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,559, the bulletin said.

