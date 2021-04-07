Delhi HC says wearing mask mandatory for person driving alone, says it's a 'suraksha kavach' against COVID-19

NEW DELHI: In a big development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that wearing a mask is mandatory even if a person is driving a private vehicle alone.

The high court stated that a mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach' which would prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Delhi High Court held that wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle is mandatory during COVID-19 times.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same.

The high court further added that even if a car is occupied by just one person, it’s a public space.

The Delhi government had on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) announced a night curfew till April 30 to check the COVID-19 spread. The coronavirus cases continued to rise in the national capital as it recorded 5,100 fresh cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday.

