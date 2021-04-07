हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi High Court

Delhi HC says wearing mask mandatory for person driving alone, says it's a 'suraksha kavach' against COVID-19

In a big development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that wearing a mask is mandatory even if a person is driving alone. 

Delhi HC says wearing mask mandatory for person driving alone, says it&#039;s a &#039;suraksha kavach&#039; against COVID-19
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: In a big development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that wearing a mask is mandatory even if a person is driving a private vehicle alone. 

The high court stated that a mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach' which would prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Delhi High Court held that wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle is mandatory during COVID-19 times.

 

 

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same.

Delhi High Court dismissed all four petitions challenging the imposition of challans on people for not wearing a mask while they're alone in private cars.

The high court further added that even if a car is occupied by just one person, it’s a public space.

The Delhi government had on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) announced a night curfew till April 30 to check the COVID-19 spread. The coronavirus cases continued to rise in the national capital as it recorded 5,100 fresh cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday.

The night curfew has been imposed in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. Delhi has been witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. It recorded 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday, the highest this year.

Delhi High Courtfacemaskcar driversCOVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 in india
