New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 by a court here for questioning in a money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel remanded Jain in ED's custody, noting that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

The ED had on Monday arrested Delhi’s Health Minister under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Tuesday broke his silence on the arrest of Satyendar Jain by the ED, saying the case is "completely fake and politically motivated".

Kejriwal asserted that his government and the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) are "hardcore honest". "I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons and he has been deliberately framed.

"We have faith in the judiciary. Jain will come out clean and the fake case will not sustain," the chief minister told reporters during an inspection of a road development programme of his government.

Jain, who holds various portfolios including health, home and power in the Kejriwal government in Delhi, was arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday.

Delhi units of the BJP and Congress have welcomed Jain's arrest in the case. The BJP has demanded that Kejriwal should remove Jain from his Cabinet. In January, ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Kejriwal claimed he had learnt from sources that Jain could be arrested by the ED.

Immediately after the arrest of Jain on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh had lashed at the BJP, but Kejriwal did not react to the development. Sisodia had claimed that Jain was arrested by the ED in a "fake" case because he was made in-charge of the AAP in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP was afraid of losing the elections.

Singh had said that Jain's arrest was aimed at defaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the polls.