Delhi High Court directs Arvind Kejriwal govt to revise daily wages of jail inmates within 3 weeks

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to revise the daily wages paid to the jail inmates within three weeks. The inmates and under trial prisoners working in the jail are paid daily wages.

The next hearing of this case is on July 24 and the Delhi government will have to file a status report in the court before that.

Nitin Verma had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court stating that the daily wages are being given to the prisoners inside the jail at the rate of 2014 while the new daily wage rate has been implemented from June 2019. After hearing this petition, the court directed the Delhi government to revise the daily wages for the inmates of the jail and also to file a status report before the next hearing.