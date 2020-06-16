Delhi High Court directs Arvind Kejriwal govt to revise daily wages of jail inmates within 3 weeks

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to revise the daily wages paid to the jail inmates within three weeks. The inmates and under trial prisoners working in the jail are paid daily wages.

Nitin Verma had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court stating that the daily wages are being given to the prisoners inside the jail at the rate of 2014 while the new daily wage rate has been implemented from June 2019. After hearing this petition, the court directed the Delhi government to revise the daily wages for the inmates of the jail and also to file a status report before the next hearing.

