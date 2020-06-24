Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in doctor's suicide case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with the alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in April. The bail has been granted on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. The court directed Jarwal not to contact or influence the prosecution witnesses in any manner.

Jarwal was arrested on May 9, a day later after the Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against him and his close aide Kapil Nagar in connection with the doctor's death.

The AAP MLA had moved a Delhi court May 26 seeking bail in the case. The application had claimed that the allegations against the accused were completely false and fabricated and he had no role in the unfortunate suicide of the deceased and as public representative he is equally pained by the death of the person.

The application stated that there was no direct and indirect contact from the deceased in recent past and there was no question of harassment or money was ever being asked from him or his family. It further said that the veracity of the suicide note is a "matter of the investigation and there might be a case that the same has been used as tool to take revenge as the Applicant/Accused acted heavily against the tanker mafia".

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death.

Like Jarwal, Singh was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal represents the Deoli assembly constituency.