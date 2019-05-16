Delhi: Man arrested for allegedly killing step-father in Dwarka

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the police after he allegedly killed his step-father following a quarrel with him in Dwarka, officials said Thursday.

The accused - Yogender killed Devender as he suspected that his step-father had bad intensions towards his younger sister, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old mother of the accused started living with Devender a year after her husband passed away in 2011.

The woman also has a seven-year-old son from her Devender, a senior police officer said.

"A quarrel broke out between Yogender and his step-father Devender over some issue. When the argument turned ugly, he took out a knife and attacked his step-father," the officer said.

After killing his step-father, Yogender called the police and informed them that he had killed his step-father.

The police thereafter took the accused into custody.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he suspected that Devender had bad intensions towards his 15-year-old sister, the officer said.

The deceased is a permanent resident of Aligarh and was staying here at Najafgarh, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.