Delhi Metro services affected on Magenta Line due to a faulty train

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services were affected on Saturday morning. The disruption occurred due to a faulty train, reported news agency ANI. Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi's western part to Botanical Garden in Noida.

Train services were hit from Okhla NSIC to Kalindi Kunj.

Last month, commuters faced a hard time while travelling in Delhi Metro's Magenta Line after the newly-opened section suffered technical issues in signalling affecting train services.

"The point (crossovers zone) on the line, as a train departs from Jasola Vihar towards Botanical Garden (down Line) on Magenta Line is showing some signalling issue though physically it's fine, since 12.05 pm," an official said. Due to this, trains between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations are running on the restricted speed of 25 kmph as a part of "fail-safe mechanism", leading to minor bunching of trains, he said

With agency inputs