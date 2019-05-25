close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Violet Line hit by technical snag, services affected

Normal services on Delhi Metro`s Violet Line were briefly affected due to a technical snag between Mandi House and Kashmere Gate stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that trains were running at a restricted speed between the affected section.

Delhi Metro&#039;s Violet Line hit by technical snag, services affected

New Delhi: Normal services on Delhi Metro`s Violet Line were briefly affected due to a technical snag between Mandi House and Kashmere Gate stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that trains were running at a restricted speed between the affected section.

Train services were terminated at Mandi House temporarily for urgent maintenance work, DMRC said. However, the mass transit agency later said that operations were back to normal.

This is the second time in the day that operations were hit on the Violet Line.

Earlier in the day, services were hit from Lal Quila to Kashmere Gate due to the slow movement of trains. However, operations resumed after some time.

The 46.6 km Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate ISBT in north Delhi with Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabgarh, a town near Faridabad in Haryana.

On May 21, services on Yellow Line were disrupted due to an overhead electric cable fault between Chattarpur and Sultanpur metro stations, affecting thousands of passengers.Officials sprung into action to rectify the technical issue. Services resumed after a few hours.

Tags:
Delhi MetroViolet line
Next
Story

20-year-old gangster held after shootout with Delhi Police: Officials

Must Watch

PT31M41S

CWC meeting today:Will Rahul Gandhi resign?